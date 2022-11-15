Excise policy case: AAP’s Vijay Nair sent to five-day ED custody

A Delhi court on Monday sent AAP’s communication in-charge Vijay Nair and businessman Abhishek Boinpally to five days’ Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in a money laundering case related to the Delhi government’s now-withdrawn excise policy but granted them bail in a linked corruption case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
ADVERTISEMENT
Special Judge M.K. Nagpal allowed the ED’s application seeking remand of the two accused after the agency said that the two needed to be interrogated to “unearth the larger conspiracy and the money trail”. The ED also said the accused were required to be confronted with witnesses and documents.
In the CBI case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi government’s now-scrapped excise policy, the court granted bail to the duo on personal bonds of Rs. 2 lakh each and one surety of the like amount.
Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri welcomed the ED’s move saying that “their (AAP’s) own people who used to work with them are now turning approvers and providing evidence to the agency”.
The BJP’s MCD election management committee chief Ashish Sood said everybody who has “looted the money of Delhites” will be punished. “Playing the victim card won’t help them [AAP] now,” he said.
Trending
- Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
- Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
- Amit Shah directs officials to identify 100 ‘infiltrators’ in every State and deport them
- A sense of an ending: On the release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
- Southeast Asian leaders call for unity amid global tensions
The CBI has alleged that Mr. Nair was involved in meeting the other co-accused and liquor manufacturers as well as distributors at various hotels in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi for arranging “ill-gotten money through hawala operators”. It has also alleged Mr. Boinpally to be involved in the conspiracy to launder money along with another accused, liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru, who has also been arrested and is lodged in Tihar jail.
The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR that had named Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as an accused among others.
(With inputs from PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT