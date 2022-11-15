Excise policy case: AAP’s Vijay Nair sent to five-day ED custody

November 15, 2022 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - New Delhi

A Delhi court on Monday sent AAP’s communication in-charge Vijay Nair and businessman Abhishek Boinpally to five days’ Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in a money laundering case related to the Delhi government’s now-withdrawn excise policy but granted them bail in a linked corruption case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Special Judge M.K. Nagpal allowed the ED’s application seeking remand of the two accused after the agency said that the two needed to be interrogated to “unearth the larger conspiracy and the money trail”. The ED also said the accused were required to be confronted with witnesses and documents.

In the CBI case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi government’s now-scrapped excise policy, the court granted bail to the duo on personal bonds of Rs. 2 lakh each and one surety of the like amount.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri welcomed the ED’s move saying that “their (AAP’s) own people who used to work with them are now turning approvers and providing evidence to the agency”.

The BJP’s MCD election management committee chief Ashish Sood said everybody who has “looted the money of Delhites” will be punished. “Playing the victim card won’t help them [AAP] now,” he said.

The CBI has alleged that Mr. Nair was involved in meeting the other co-accused and liquor manufacturers as well as distributors at various hotels in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi for arranging “ill-gotten money through hawala operators”. It has also alleged Mr. Boinpally to be involved in the conspiracy to launder money along with another accused, liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru, who has also been arrested and is lodged in Tihar jail.

The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR that had named Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as an accused among others.

(With inputs from PTI)