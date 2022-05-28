Excise licences of hotels extended till July 31

As the Excise Policy 2022-23 still awaits approval from the Lieutenant-Governor, excise licences of hotels, clubs and restaurants in the city have been extended till July 31, officials said.

The Excise Department extended the Excise Policy 2021-22 for two months till July 31, according to an official order issued on Monday. The Excise Policy 2022-23 was approved by the Delhi Cabinet earlier this month, but it is yet to be approved by the L-G.

For the extension, the licence-holders will have to pay a pro-rate licence fee for two months by May 31.

“All the licensees of L-15/L-16/L-17/L-19/L-20/L-21/L-28/L-9 and L-38, are hereby directed to submit their application for renewal of licences online by accessing their account in ESCIMS portal through their ID and password along with the applicable licence renewal fee for the period of two months by providing the requisite information and payment of renewal licence fee on or before May 31,” the Excise Department’s May 25 order read.

Earlier this month, the Delhi Cabinet had given ‘in-principle approval’ for home delivery of liquor in the city, which too is pending before the L-G, officials said.

But it will take more time to implement the home delivery, as it requires an amendment to the Delhi Excise Act, 2009, which has to be passed by the Delhi Assembly and subsequently approved by the L-G.

Officials are expecting that the new L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena will clear the pending approvals soon.

Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021, in a gazette notification on May 31 last year, had allowed home delivery of alcohol through mobile apps and websites. However, it never kickstarted as the rest of the procedure for it remained incomplete. Under the same rule, the Delhi government had announced lowering of legal drinking age to 21 from 25, but it is also yet to be implemented as it requires an amendment to the Delhi Excise Act.

The same rules had allowed restaurants and pubs serving liquor to remain open till 3 a.m., but that was also not implemented officially. However, earlier this month, the government allowed them to remain open till 3 a.m.

The Delhi Government, among other models, is also looking at a similar provision in West Bengal, where liquor is home delivered through private players, sources said.