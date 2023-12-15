ADVERTISEMENT

Excise case: Supreme Court rejects Sisodia’s plea to review denial of bail

December 15, 2023 07:23 am | Updated 07:23 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia being brought to the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court has rejected former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s plea seeking a review of its order denying him bail in the excise policy case, in which he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in February.

A Bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice S.V.N. Bhatti dismissed the review petitions on Wednesday. “We have carefully perused the review petitions as also the grounds in support thereof. In our opinion, no case for review of the judgment dated October 30 is made out.

The review petitions are, accordingly, dismissed,” the court said in the order which was uploaded on the court’s website on Thursday. It also rejected Sisodia’s request for an oral hearing on the review petitions.

