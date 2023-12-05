HamberMenu
Excise case: Singh’s judicial custody extended till Dec. 11

December 05, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
ED has booked senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case.

ED has booked senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case. | Photo Credit: File Photo

A court here on Monday extended the judicial custody of senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh till December 11 in a money laundering case related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Special Judge M.K. Nagpal also asked the Central agency to supply a copy of the chargesheet to Mr. Singh’s lawyer.

The court pronounced its order after the ED requested to keep the chargesheet in a sealed cover to protect the identity of one of the witnesses quoted in the document.

The Central probe agency had filed an application before the court stating that the name of one of the protected witnesses had been mentioned in the supplementary chargesheet “by mistake”. Following this, the court asked the agency to supply an advance copy of the chargesheet to the accused’s lawyer after withholding the witnesses’ details.

The court will hear arguments for Mr. Singh’s bail on Wednesday.

Jain’s bail extended

The Supreme Court on Monday extended till December 11 the interim bail granted to former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case. The apex court had on May 26 granted interim bail to Mr. Jain on medical grounds for six weeks.

