Excise case: ‘ED tampered with footage of questioning’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had deleted audio from CCTV recordings of questioning it did in connection with the probe in the Delhi excise policy case. It also said that the witnesses were “coerced” into giving statements against party leaders.

“It is clear today to everyone that this is not the investigation of a scam. This ED investigation is a scam in itself,” senior party leader and Delhi Finance Minister Atishi said at a press conference in Delhi.

The Central probe agency is yet to respond to the allegations. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused AAP leaders of making false statements.

The ED has arrested several persons, including senior AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia, whom it has charged with playing a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22, to benefit certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers for monetary considerations.

The agency had issued summons to AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on five occasions, but he is yet to appear before the agency.

Ms. Atishi claimed that one of the witnesses was assaulted by ED officers who forced him to give a statement against AAP leaders.

“Another witness was told that his wife would also be arrested by the ED if he did not give a statement against AAP leaders. Again and again, people were threatened and forced to sign statements by the ED. How will one know that a statement submitted by the ED in the court is right or wrong?” the Finance Minister said.

The AAP leader said to stop such threats, the Supreme Court in 2020 had told probe agencies to videograph interrogation of people. “One of the accused in the case had sought the CCTV footage [of his interrogation]. The ED submitted the footage after deleting its audio. AAP knows through reliable sources that the ED has deleted audio of all footage of the investigation into the case in the past year and a half,” she alleged.

‘Why delete audio?’

“Who is the ED trying to save by deleting the audio,” she also asked.

“I’m challenging the ED to place all audio recordings of the footage of the investigation before the nation. We have filed an application in special courts of the ED and the CBI and have sought [copies of] the recordings,” she said.

Reacting to the allegations, BJP’s Delhi secretary Bansuri Swaraj accused AAP leaders of making false statements and said they have lost credibility among the public.

BJP leader Harish Khurana said the Kejriwal government is trying to “cover up” its corruption.

