Excise case: BJP, AAP, Congress to launch ‘awareness’ drives

March 03, 2023

The long-brewing politics over the alleged liquor scam is all set to spill over onto the Capital’s streets, with the three main political parties preparing to go door to door in an election-style campaign in the next few days to make Delhiites aware of their versions of the events.

While the BJP and the Congress are ready with their “awareness drive” to “expose” the Kejriwal government’s “scam”, AAP plans to roll out a campaign to tell people how Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “crossing all limits, just like former PM Indira Gandhi did” in her time.

AAP has been facing the Opposition heat following the arrest of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday over alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped 2021-22 excise policy.

On Tuesday, Mr. Sisodia, along with Satyendar Jain, resigned from the Cabinet.

Mr. Jain, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in May last year in an alleged money laundering case, is currently lodged in Tihar jail. Both the BJP and the Congress are now demanding the Chief Minister’s resignation.

AAP’s nukkad sabhas

AAP Delhi in-charge Gopal Rai on Thursday announced that the party will hold 2,500 nukkad sabhas in Delhi beginning March 10 to “expose the Modi government’s anarchy”.

“We will organise nukkad sabhas in every neighbourhood and expose the conspiracy hatched by the PM to stop AAP from working for the people,” Mr. Rai said.

An AAP functionary told The Hindu that the CM will himself lead the campaign against the “misuse of the probe agencies by the BJP-led Central government”. “To dispel any doubt in people’s mind about Manish Sisodia’s involvement in any scam, we will go door to door. Had Sisodiaji been involved in a ₹100-crore scam, the CBI would have found something. But the CBI did not find anything,” the AAP functionary said.

Opposition’s attack

Meanwhile, BJP insiders said the party will soon launch a public awareness drive led by senior leaders at six different locations, including Seelampur Chowk, Chirag Dilli and Jama Masjid Chowk, in the city. Senior BJP leader Kuljeet Singh Chahal said, “We want to highlight the fact that Kejriwal is the mastermind behind the liquor scam and he must resign from his post.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the city’s development has been stalled due to the Kejriwal government’s “corruption”.

Joining the chorus, Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar said the party leaders will personally visit the residents to expose the corruption in the liquor policy and all other scams committed under Mr. Kejriwal’s leadership in the past eight years.

He alleged that the BJP colluded with AAP in the implementation of the liquor policy which destroyed the lives of many unemployed youth and families in Delhi.