Delhi

Excise busts syndicate supplying foreign liquor

The Delhi Excise Department has busted a syndicate that was supplying foreign liquor in the national Capital during the lockdown, officials said on Wednesday.

According to a statement, around 50 liquor bottles of foreign premium brands have been seized from two accused, identified as Gurpreet Singh and Harpreet Singh.

“The department recently received information that the accused were supplying illicit liquor across the city during the lockdown. Following a tip-off, a raid was conducted in Rajouri Garden on Tuesday night,” the statement said. One of accused was running an illegal bar and restaurant in Kalkaji. They were supplying liquor to local restaurants, the statement added.

“Some information regarding the source of supply has also been received during the interrogation of the accused that is being developed and action will be taken accordingly,” it added.

