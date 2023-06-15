Excavator operator dies as part of flyover under construction collapses in Delhi

June 15, 2023 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - New Delhi

An excavator operator was killed when a portion of an under-construction flyover in south-west Delhi’s Kapashera area that connects Dwarka Expressway near NH 48 collapsed on Wednesday, the police said.

The victim has been identified as Shakeel, 35, a resident of Bharatpur in Rajasthan. DCP (South West) Manoj C said, “One of the spans between two pillars fell on Shakeel.” The post-mortem was conducted at Deen Dayal Upadhayay hospital.

Site supervisor, Injmam Hussain, 30, and site manager, Rohit, 35 have been arrested for negligence. The police have registered an FIR for negligence and have initiated investigation in the case. Delhi Fire Services director Atul Garg said three fire tenders were rushed to the site.

A spokesperson from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said, a team of officials, authority engineers and bridge experts visited the site. “As per initial reports, the span was being erected and it was reportedly resting on temporary stools and hydraulic jacks. The span was pre-stressed on June 2. The work on this flyover commenced with traffic diversion of NH 48 on March 18, this year, for a period of 90 days. In this duration, 13 spans were erected,” the spokesperson said.

As per site reports, prima facie it appears to be a case of mechanical failure as structural elements of superstructure and substructure are in sound condition, he added.

“To ascertain reasons of incident, a three-member team of bridge experts has been constituted. Two members of team are already inspecting the site and the third Member will reach the site tomorrow morning. The committee would examine all issues in details and submit report in four weeks,” NHAI spokesperson said.