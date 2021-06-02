Exams for final-year DU students from June 7; freshers must wait

NEW DELHI

02 June 2021 23:44 IST

Assessment for intermediary batch to be based on marks in previous semester

Senior officials of the Delhi University (DU) on Wednesday said that examinations for terminal-year students will begin from June 7, as scheduled and will not be cancelled. Officials added that assessment for students who are currently in their second year will be the same as what was followed last year.

Equal weightage will be given to internal assessment marks and results of the previous semester, for those students who are in their fourth semester now, officials explained.

No effect

D.S. Rawat, DU’s Dean of Examinations told The Hindu, “Examinations for the final-year students will begin from June 7 as scheduled and the cancellation of the CBSE Board exams has no effect on it. It has also been decided that assessment for the intermediary batch will be based on marks obtained in the previous semester — that is, in their third semester — and internal assessment marks”

“A 50% weightage will be given to both the internal assessment marks and results of the previous semester. This is the same as what was followed last year,” said Mr. Rawat.

Plea to cancel exams

The year-end semester examinations were initially scheduled to be held in May. However, the university deferred the same due to the raging second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Several students and teachers’ groups had urged the university to cancel the examinations in view of the pandemic.

Officials also added that a decision about examinations of first-year students will be taken at a later date.

“Students who are in their second semester now had their first semester examination only in March this year. Their second semester examinations will not be due before July-August. So a decision about that will only be taken at a later date,” Mr. Rawat said.

Owing to the pandemic, the varsity saw a delayed admission process last year with the first cut-off list for undergraduate courses being released only in October. Classes for the first-semester students had commenced on November 18.