Exams at Shiv Vihar school postponed after protest

NEW DELHI

13 March 2020 01:40 IST

Relatives of a victim demanded that the school be re-sealed

Examinations at Rajdhani Senior Secondary Public School in north-east Delhi’s Shiv Vihar have been postponed a day after locals protested demanding that the school be re-sealed.

The school’s principal Sadaf Faisal said that they are managing the internal process at the moment and will reschedule the examinations in due course. “Yesterday [Wednesday], there was a protest outside the school. Nothing happened on Thursday and police helped us to ensure normalcy. The examinations were to begin from Wednesday but given the situation, it’ll be worked upon again,” she said.

Students worried

Two Class 12 students, who are taking examinations through open school, came to check whether they’ll be able to take the exams.

“We have our practical exams next month. Came here to check whether exams are happening or not . It’s quite worrying,” said Nishat.

On Wednesday, locals led by Hari Singh Solanki, whose son was killed during the communal violence on February 24, protested opening of the school and demanded that it be sealed again. He said that his son Rahul died in an attack allegedly mounted from the terrace of the school.

Mr. Solanki said that he won’t let the examinations be conducted in the school which he called “a den of death that doesn’t deserve the presence of innocent children”, adding that the school had weapons, a slingshot and petrol bombs.

However, police maintained that adequate evidence was collected from the school and there was no need for it to remain shut.