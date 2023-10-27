Examine report on pharma university recruitment ‘violations’: Delhi L-G to officials

October 27, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has directed the Directorate of Training and Technical Education (DTTE) to examine the report of an inquiry committee into alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers at Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU), Raj Niwas sources said on Thursday.

According to an official, Mr. Saxena asked Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to direct the DTTE to recommend specific action within 30 days against the “gross violation of rules” by DPSRU officials in the recruitment process between 2017 and 2019.

The alleged irregularities were flagged by the Vigilance Department while enquiring into complaints.

It said that many recruitments, including those in 2019, point towards “illegal/corrupt practices/favouritism”. The department added that verification of educational qualification and experience certificates was not done after these appointments and no approval was sought from the competent authority for relaxation of eligibility criteria.

Notice to V-C

Following Mr. Saxena’s approval, the department had on May 10 issued a notice to DPSRU Vice-Chancellor Ramesh K. Goyal over the recruitment process.

He has since replied to the notice, along with the available records, which have been examined by the DTTE. An inquiry committee comprising three officials was also set up to probe the matter after the L-G’s nod.

The DTTE, under the Delhi government, is mandated with providing trained technical manpower to educational institutions as well as promoting industry-relevant R&D.

Functional since 2015, DPSRU is India’s first university for pharmaceutical studies, with the L-G as its Chancellor.