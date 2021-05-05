Examine plea on politicians procuring Remdesivir: HC

New Delhi

05 May 2021 01:00 IST

Court directs police to register FIR if such offences are found

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the police to examine the instances of politicians allegedly procuring and distributing Remdesivir, used for treating COVID-19 patients, in the national capital and take steps for lodging of FIR in case of offence.

A Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said the court was not inclined however to direct any enquiry proceedings by the CBI at this stage into these allegations.

“However, in relation to instances falling within the jurisdiction of this court, we direct the petitioner to place his grievances before the Commissioner of Delhi Police who shall examine the same and respond to the petitioner,” the Bench said.

It added that in case commission of an offence is found to have taken place, the police shall take steps to register an FIR and asked Delhi Police to file a status report within a week and listed the matter for further hearing on May 17.

The High Court was hearing a PIL seeking lodging of an FIR and CBI investigation into politicians being able to procure and distribute Remdesivir, even as patients were running from pillar to post to get the medicine.