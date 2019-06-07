Delhi

Ex-Union Minister helps Delhi’s first woman auto driver who was robbed of ₹30,000

Ex-Union Minister Vijay Goel with Delhi's first female auto rickshaw driver, Sunita Chaudhary

Ex-Union Minister Vijay Goel with Delhi's first female auto rickshaw driver, Sunita Chaudhary   | Photo Credit: Twitter/Vijay Goel

more-in

Senior BJP leader and ex-Union minister Vijay Goel on Thursday offered financial assistance to Delhi’s first woman auto-rickshaw driver Sunita Choudhary who was robbed of ₹30,000 earlier this week.

Mr. Goel presented Ms. Choudhary a cheque of ₹30,000, saying he did so as serving others gave him “self satisfaction”.

“She has been driving auto-rickshaw for the past 15 years and lost her money which she had saved for buying a new auto. I was impressed by her spirit to fight for her bright future,” said Mr. Goel, a former Delhi BJP president.

He said that he will use his monthly salary as a Rajya Sabha MP to help needy people. Elected to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, Goel’s six-year term comes to an end in 2020.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Delhi
Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 18, 2019 10:56:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/ex-union-minister-helps-delhis-first-woman-auto-driver-who-was-robbed-of-30000/article27589748.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY