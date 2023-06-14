ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-M.P. Minister and BJP leader Akhand Pratap Singh joins AAP

June 14, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - New Delhi

Three-time MLA from Madhya Pradesh welcomed to party fold by AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh

The Hindu Bureau

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday said it has inducted former Madhya Pradesh Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Akhand Pratap Singh into its fold.

Welcoming the two-time Minister at the AAP headquarters here, Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh said, “By joining AAP, Akhand Pratap Singh has strengthened our presence in Madhya Pradesh, propelling the party forward with greater momentum and strength. AAP’s unwavering commitment to pro-people policies in Delhi and Punjab have resulted in its nationwide expansion, attracting individuals of integrity who believe in our cause.”

He added that the ongoing efforts of the party’s Madhya Pradesh unit are to consolidate and expand AAP’s organisational structure. The State is set to go to the polls later this year.

A three-time MLA, Mr. Akhand said the party has firmly embedded itself in the hearts of the people of this nation, which unfortunately has made it a target for unwarranted scrutiny.

“I firmly believe that with the support of the people, AAP will not only soon form the government in Madhya Pradesh but also usher in Arvind Kejriwal as the Prime Minister of India in the next Lok Sabha elections,” he added.

