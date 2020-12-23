Ex-MLA who escaped custody held

Rambeer Shokeen is a close associate of gangster Neeraj Bawana: police

Former MLA Rambeer Shokeen, who escaped from U.P. Police custody in September 2018 while being brought to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment, was arrested, said a senior police officer on Tuesday.

Shokeen is a close associate of gangster Neeraj Bawana, police said, adding that he was sent to judicial custody till January 4.

Shokeen, who was elected to the Delhi Legislative Assembly in 2013, was found using the clout of criminals of the syndicate for contesting MLA elections in furtherance of his political ambitions and for gaining pecuniary benefits, they said.

In August 2015, he was declared a proclaimed offender in a MCOCA case. On November 27, 2016, he was arrested with an illegal 9 mm pistol and two live cartridges, police said.

On December 1, 2016, he was arrested in the MCOCA case and on March 8, 2017, a chargesheet against him was filed. On September 26, 2018, he escaped from the custody of Uttar Pradesh Police from Safdarjung Hospital, they added.