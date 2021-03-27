Delhi

Ex-Mahila Cong. leader joins AAP

AAP on Friday said that Pratima Betsy Coutinho, former president of Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress, has formally joined the party.

“AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha welcomed Pratima Betsy Countinho. Senior leader Durgesh Pathak and AAP Goa convener Rahul Mahambre were also present at the event,” AAP said.

Ms. Coutinho said that AAP has its own ideology and is the only hope. “In Goa, we have tried different political parties, who have worked only for their own benefit, but under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, AAP has worked for the common people,” she said.

“[I am] really happy to welcome one of the most dynamic young leaders of Goa, Pratima Coutinho, in AAP. Goa wants change, Goa wants young leaders like her to represent the aam aadmi [common people] of Goa,” said AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 27, 2021 1:16:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/ex-mahila-cong-leader-joins-aap/article34173878.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY