Ex-IPS officers ask Delhi Police chief to ensure free, fair probe

15 September 2020 09:02 IST

They condemn ‘majoritarian attitude’ in police leadership

Up to nine retired IPS officers have written to Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava decrying “flawed investigation” into the riots that erupted in north-east Delhi in February, and called for a free and fair probe.

Endorsing a letter recently written by retired IPS officer Julio Ribeiro, members of the Constitutional Conduct Group — a retired government servants’ group — wrote: “It was a sad day in the history of Indian Police that investigations and challans submitted in the court by the Delhi Police are being widely believed to be partisan and politically motivated [sic].”

They argued that a “majoritarian attitude” in police leadership led to a “travesty of justice for the victims of violence and their family members, who belong to minority communities”, and added that it allowed the real culprits of violence “belonging to majority community to likely go scot free”.

The retired officers also hit out against Delhi police for implicating anyone who spoke out against or joined anti-CAA protests. “They were simply exercising their fundamental rights to freedom of speech and peaceful protests as guaranteed by the Constitution,” they wrote, adding that such type of investigations would make people “lose faith in democracy, justice, fairness and the Constitution” and could lead to the “breakdown of law of and order”.

The retired officers included K. Saleem Ali, former Special Director, CBI; Mohinderpa Aulakh, former DGP (Jails), Punjab; A.S. Dulat, former OSD on Kashmir, PMO’s office; Aloke B. Lal, DG (Prosecution), Uttarakhand; Amitabh Mathur, former director, Aviation Research Centre; Avinash Mohananey, former DGP, Sikkim; PGJ Nampoothiri, former DGP, Gujarat; and A.K. Samanta, former DG (Intelligence) West Bengal.