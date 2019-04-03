Ex-INLD office-bearer shot dead in Jhajjar

A 50-year-old former Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) office-bearer was shot dead by three unidentified men inside his hotel in neighbouring Jhajjar on Monday. The police suspect personal enmity.

Satish Kumar, a resident of Kanwar Singh Colony, was at his hotel on Jhajjar-Gurugram Road around noon when three men came in a car and shot him. The hotel staff told the police that the accused had their faces covered and asked for tea before they went inside to the counter and indiscriminately fired at Satish, who died on the spot. Satish’s younger brother Satbir Singh rushed to the hotel after his nephew informed him about the attack over phone and found him lying dead in a pool of blood.

“He had 13 gunshot wounds. Eight bullets were recovered from the body during autopsy,” said Mr. Singh, a physical training instructor at a school.

Satish was the city president of the INLD’s youth wing eight years ago. He was was active politically. He ran the hotel and a real estate business, but had suffered loss during the slowdown six years ago.

“He had repaid most of his debt and was doing financially well. A few men owed a few lakh rupees to him as well,” said Mr. Singh, suspecting that the attack could have been prompted by some financial dispute or a real estate deal.