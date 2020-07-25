Ex-employee held for hacking, meddling with data of pvt. firm

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly hacking the system of his former employers and meddling with the data to get back at them for sacking him during the lockdown, hoping that they will call him back.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West), Vijayanta Arya, said that the accused has been identified as Vikesh Sharma, a resident of Maujpur, who holds a Masters degree in Science. He was working at a private firm.

Police said that the CEO of the company, Kunal Aggarwal, alleged that the database of his company has been hacked and some information has been deleted, which includes information of some COVID-19 and non-COVID hospitals. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered under Sections of IT Act.

During investigation, the unique IP address of the alleged hacker was traced and it was found that the IP address was assigned to one Vikesh Sharma, following which he was arrested..

During interrogation, he allegedly told the police that he was working as senior software engineer in the company but was fired during the lockdown due to disagreement over salary. As he knew the system, he decided to cause financial loss to the company so that they hire him back, the police said.

“He also said that he made four cyber attacks and deleted 18,000 data items regarding patients, billing information of approximately 3 lakh patients and made false entries of around 22,000 patients,” Ms. Arya said.

Police said that the company maintains data of smaller hospitals.