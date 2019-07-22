Ex-Delhi BJP chief Mange Ram Garg dies

Former Delhi BJP president Mange Ram Garg passed away at a city hospital here on Sunday morning. The demise of Garg, 83, was mourned by senior party leaders.

He died around 7.30 a.m. at Action Balaji Hospital in Paschim Vihar, north Delhi.

Garg’s mortal remains were taken to his residence in Ashok Vihar from where it was taken to Delhi BJP office at Pant Marg, said party leaders. Garg had pledged his organs to Dadhichi Deh Dan Samiti for which his body will be taken to Lady Hardinge Medical College hospital.