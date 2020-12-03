Ex-DDA employees held for duping man of ₹1.9 cr.

New Delhi

Accused took money from complainant for allotment of DDA plot

Two men were arrested for allegedly duping a man of ₹1.9 crore by using forged documents on the pretext of allotting a Delhi Development Authority (DDA) plot in east Delhi.

The accused, Prem Shankar Sharma (68) and Rana Pratap Chauhan (72), were former employees of the DDA. They are involved in more than 13 such cases, police said on Wednesday.

Police said a probe was initiated on a complaint by one Ashish Sharma, who alleged that the duo took ₹1.90 crore from him for allotment of a DDA plot in Krishna Nagar. According to the complainant, after showing the plot, the accused told him that the purchase price of the plot is only ₹22 lakh, but he had to spend about ₹2 crore extra. As the market price of the plot was much higher, he agreed to pay the amount.

They took ₹1.9 crore from him and gave a fake allotment letter. When he found about it, he demanded his money back.

They gave him four cheques worth ₹80 lakh, which got dishonoured.