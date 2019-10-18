Ex-Culture Secretary appointed Nehru memorial director

A retired IAS officer, who had served as the Secretary of the Union Culture Ministry, Raghavendra Singh, has been appointed the director of Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML). The post was vacant since October 4.

After approval from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Mr. Singh, who was recently appointed as the CEO for development of museums and cultural spaces in the Culture Ministry, was given additional charge of the post of NMML director for six months or till a regular appointment is made.

Former NMML director Shakti Sinha’s tenure had ended on October 4, after which the post had been vacant till Mr. Singh’s appointment on Tuesday.

The NMML complex at Teen Murti Bhavan is the site of the Centre’s under-construction Museum on Prime Ministers, a project that is running a few months behind schedule as of now, according to several sources in the Ministry. The proposed museum would house displays on all Prime Ministers of India, something which the Congress had protested against.