Ex-constable arrested after video goes viral

In the video, he was seen threatening to shoot those protesting against citizenship law

A retired police constable has been arrested for allegedly making a video threatening to shoot protesters agitating against the citizenship law. The video went viral on social media.

Police said that the man has been identified as Rakesh Tyagi, who had taken voluntary retirement in 2014. In the video, he is seen wearing the uniform of a Sub Inspector rank officer of Delhi Police.

A case was registered against him on Thursday by the Cyber Cell and he was arrested. However, he was subsequently released on bail.

In the video, the retired constable can be heard addressing the public saying that the Ministry of Home Affairs had given directions to police officials and they will abide by it and save the Constitution. He also said that if he or his fellow officials are pelted stones at, then he will shoot them.

