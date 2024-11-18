ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-Congress MLA Sumesh Shokeen joins AAP

Published - November 18, 2024 01:07 pm IST - New Delhi

Shokeen’s joining comes as the AAP is dealt a blow with its Jat leader Kailash Gahlot joining the BJP.

PTI

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal with former Congress MLA Sumesh Shokeen on November 18, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

Former Congress MLA Sumesh Shokeen joined the AAP in the presence of party national convener Arvind Kejriwal here on Monday (November 18, 2024).

Mr. Shokeen is a former MLA from Matiala, considered part of the Delhi-Dehat area.

Welcoming Mr. Shokeen to the AAP fold, Mr. Kejriwal said his joining will not only give a boost to the party in rural Delhi but also in other parts of the national capital.

Before the AAP came to power, the people living in Delhi-Dehat were neglected and cut off from the main city, Mr. Kejriwal said.

The AAP government improved connectivity, opened schools, hospitals, mohalla clinics and stadiums, and provided other facilities in outer Delhi areas, bringing them at par with other parts of the city, he said.

Mr. Shokeen lauded the AAP government, saying it improved connectivity to Delhi-Dehat areas and undertook various development works during its 10-year rule.

