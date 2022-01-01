Ex-Congress councillor, activist join AAP

New Delhi

01 January 2022 01:10 IST

Former Congress councillor Anju Sehwag and social activist Arvind Chandela joined the AAP on Friday, the party said. Ms. Sehwag, who had been a teacher in the past, is also former cricketer Virender Sehwag’s sister.

Welcoming the new members, AAP national secretary, Pankaj Gupta said: “People have started showering praises on AAP even outside Delhi. Influenced by the policies of the Kejriwal government and the Delhi development model, a large number of people from different regions of the country are joining the AAP family. In a recent series of events, people from various industries, political parties and social organisations are joining the AAP.”

Ms. Sehwag said that the AAP has defied political conventions and thanked the party leadership for giving her the opportunity. “I can assure everyone that whatever responsibility is entrusted to me, I will fulfil it completely. Responsibility comes first with joining any family. Being the youngest member of this family, I too expect love and affection. If there is any inconsistency, I will have the right to express it freely, and I will do my best to fulfil all of my responsibilities,” she added.

