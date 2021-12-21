Ex-BJP MLA Sengar, 5 others discharged

Kuldeep Singh Sengar

New Delhi

21 December 2021 02:15 IST

A Delhi court on Monday discharged former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and five of his co-accused in connection with the Unnao rape survivor’s car accident in which she and her lawyer sustained injuries and two of her aunts died.

The order was passed by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey, who noted that there was no prima facie evidence against Sengar and others namely, Gyanendra Singh, Komal Singh, Arun Singh, Rinku Singh and Aadesh Singh and hence, they stood discharged in the case which attracted IPC Section 506 (ii) (punishment for criminal intimidation) read with Section 34.

ACMM Pandey, however, went on to frame charges against four other accused.

As per case records, two years ago, an accident occurred when a truck collided with a car in which the rape survivor, her lawyer and two aunts were travelling. While the aunts died on the spot, the woman and her lawyer sustained serious injuries.

Following this, a case of murder was lodged against Sengar and his associates by the U.P. police.

However, a CBI probe into the incident found that there was no criminal conspiracy to commit murder or attempt to murder of the woman and her kin.

Subsequently, the woman’s uncle moved a protest plea before the court challenging the CBI’s findings, claiming that the incident was an attempt to stop the survivor from submitting evidence before the court and tamper with evidence.