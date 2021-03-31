Ex-BJP leader found dead in park; note recovered

NEW DELHI

31 March 2021 00:12 IST

Two page note has been recovered and its contents are being verified: police

Former West Delhi BJP vice-president was found dead in a park in Hari Nagar on the day of Holi. A note has been recovered, the police said.

A senior police officer said that a call was received around 5 p.m. on Monday stating that a man has ended his life at Jheel Wala Park behind a school in Hari Nagar. When the police reached the spot, the man was found dead on a grill near the lake. Locals had called the police when they spotted him.

The man was then identified as a resident of Fateh Nagar and a lawyer by profession. His family was informed and his son reached the spot to identify him. Police said that the deceased has two sons. His elder son is also a lawyer practising in Tis Hazari Court while the younger son works in a private company.

“A two-page note was recovered and its contents are being verified. He had an argument at home before he left the house. During preliminary probe, it wasr evealed that arguments used to happen often. He used to feel that he wasn’t respected at home and wasn’t treated well by his family members, including his wife and children,” the officer said.

The officer said that no legal action has been taken so far and inquest proceedings have been initiated. However, the allegations made in the note are being looked into, he added.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)