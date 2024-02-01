GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ex-Bigg Boss star accuses friend of rape; police file FIR

February 01, 2024 07:58 am | Updated 07:58 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

A former Bigg Boss contestant and television actor has accused her “friend” of raping her in a south Delhi flat, a senior officer said on Wednesday, January 31, 20234.

According to the FIR, registered under Section 376 (rape) at the Tigri police station, the alleged incident took place at the actor’s Deoli Road flat last year.

“She [the actor] alleged that the accused gave her a spiked drink and then raped her at her flat,” the officer said. The police have launched an inquiry, and efforts are under way to apprehend the accused.

Police sources said that, according to the complaint, the accused invited the actor to his residence where he offered her food and drinks.

“She alleged that the accused gave her a spiked drink and then raped her,” said sources aware of the probe.

The police have launched an inquiry and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused.

An official statement from the police is awaited.

