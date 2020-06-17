Ex-armymen stage stir near Chinese embassy against killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan Valley

A group of ex-armymen gathered near the Chinese embassy here on Wednesday to protest against the killing of 20 Indian Army personnel in a violent clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, officials said.
The group of six-seven ex-armymen gathered near the Chinese embassy to stage a protest under the banner of Martyr’s Welfare Association, they added.
“We requested them to disperse from the spot and they left immediately,” said Deepak Yadav, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi).
The police said all the protesters were wearing masks and followed social-distancing norms.
Another group of around 10 protesters belonging to the Swadeshi Jagaran Manch also gathered near the Teen Murti roundabout to protest against China in the wake of recent tension between India and China.
The police detained the second group of protesters. They will be released soon.
The Indian Army on Tuesday said 20 of its personnel, including a colonel, were killed in the clash on Monday night.
Monday’s clash was the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La, when India lost around 80 soldiers while over 300 Chinese army personnel were killed.
The Indian and Chinese armies are engaged in a standoff in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath