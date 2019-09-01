Ex-Army man held for duping people

A former Army man has been arrested for allegedly cheating people by replacing their ATM cards and withdrawing money, the police said on Saturday. He was expelled from service in 2016, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Devender Arya said that the accused has been identified as Rajender Singh Meena, a resident of Rajasthan who is found involved in 16 other cases.

He is, however, called the Robinhood in his village as he spent the money he made by duping people on the village and the people.

Complaint

The police said that one Neeraj Kumar, a resident of Bihar, approached them. He said he, along with his friend, was staying at a hotel in Delhi’s Mahipalpur and around 11.30 a.m. on August 23, he went to withdraw money from an ATM in Mahipalpur, but the transaction was declined due to some technical problem.

A person standing behind Mr. Kumar allegedly told him that the ATM was slow and took his card on the pretext of helping him withdraw money. He cleverly replaced Mr. Kumar’s card with another ATM card, a senior police officer said.

Moments later, Mr. Kumar received a message on his mobile phone regarding the withdrawal of ₹30,000 from his account through an ATM card. Suspecting foul play, he rushed to the same ATM kiosk along with a police officer.

The person was spotted and identified by Mr. Kumar at the ATM kiosk after which the accused was arrested, Mr. Arya said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Meena used to hack ATM machines by inserting an instrument and then dupe people on the pretext of helping them. “He has served the Armed forces for 18 years but was dismissed after he was accused of theft,” Mr. Arya added.