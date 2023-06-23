EWS students must get equal opportunity to study in schools, says HC

June 23, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Delhi High Court has observed that economically weaker section (EWS) category students must get equal opportunities to study in schools and integrate into mainstream society. Justice Mini Pushkarna made the observation while directing G.D. Goenka Public School to grant admission to three students under the EWS category.

The order was based on a contempt petition filed by the parents of the three children, seeking compliance with the High Court’s December 2021 order directing the private school to grant admission to three children under the EWS quota.

Every vacant quota seat signifies a denial of quality education to a child belonging to poor strata of society, the court said. The court also observed that denying admission to a child under the EWS category violates their right under Article 21A of the Constitution and the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

The three children had sought admission to the private school’s kindergarten in the 2021-2022 academic session. They were successful in the draw of lots conducted by the Directorate of Education (DOE) and allotted seats in G.D. Goenka Public School.

However, the students were denied admission on account of various objections raised by the school, including the residence of the children being 5-6 km away from the school. Regarding one of the three students, the school claimed that the child’s address was not traceable during physical verification.

Justice Pushkarna remarked that the DoE allots seats to the respective schools after taking into account the declared strength of their classes. “Thus, there is no justified reason for the school to deny admission to the petitioners,” the court said in its May 31 order and ordered that the students be admitted to Class 1.

