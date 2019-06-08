EWS: only 3,235 apply for admissions

Out of 2.58 lakh registrations to Delhi University’s undergraduate programmes, only 3,235 people have registered for admissions under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category, mid-way through the registration process. The number of students applying under the ST category stands at 4,410.

The number of applications in the EWS category might be low because of lack of awareness and information, said Rasal Singh, member of the Standing Committee on admissions.

While some confusion was created during an ‘Open Day’ session at Rajdhani College on Friday, when a professor claimed that students applying under this category would only avail a fee concession, Mr. Singh and other officials of the Admissions Committee clarified that there would a separate cut-off list for students applying under the EWS category. “Just like SC, ST, OBC this is a separate category,” he said.

Reservations under the EWS category was introduced by the Central Government in January this year through a constitutional amendment. In order to implement the policy, DU is carrying out an expansion of its intake of students by 25%, spread over two academic sessions.

Students applying under this category are required to obtain an income certificate dated after March 31, from the area Sub-Divisional Magistrate. However, several applicants who showed up to ‘Open Days’ have said that the SDMs have been turning them away with no knowledge of such certificates. DU had written to both the State and Central governments asking them to notify the SDMs.