EVMS brought for MCD pollS lack security feature: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday alleged that the electronic voting machines (EVMs) being brought for the Delhi municipal polls do not have any security feature, and can be easily tampered.

"The State Election Commission is hell bent on using the pre 2006 EVMs, despite the newer versions being available. This establishes doubt of the Election Commission's involvement in EVM fraud," Mr. Kejriwal told journalists.

He alleged that 18 EVMs used for the Rajasthan Assembly elections were found to be faulty. During a demonstration in front of the media, it was found that all the buttons were releasing BJP's name in the VVPAT machines, he said.

"When such a major fraud has surfaced, why is the Election Commission so stuck up on getting machines from there? What is wrong with the EVMs in Delhi? The Commission is like Dhritarashta, who will do anything to make his son Duryodhan win," Mr. Kejriwal said.

Despite gross violation of rules, the AAP would contest the elections with the support of people, he said.