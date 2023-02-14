Evictions: vendors protest outside MCD headquarters

February 14, 2023 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - New Delhi

Hundreds of street vendors from across the city on Monday protested outside the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) headquarters at Minto Road over “regular eviction” of vendors, among other issues.

Led by the National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI), the protesters demanded that the civic body constitute its new Town Vending Committee (TVC), which designates zones for vendors to conduct business, at the earliest.

They also demanded that vendors should not be harassed and the pending vendor surveys should be completed.

NASVI president Arbind Singh said that MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti assured the protesters of fulfilling their demands.

