ADVERTISEMENT

Evictions: vendors protest outside MCD headquarters

February 14, 2023 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - New Delhi

Street vendors demand formation of Town Vending Committee to designate vending zones at the earliest

The Hindu Bureau

Street vendors protesting outside the MCD Civic Centre in Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Hundreds of street vendors from across the city on Monday protested outside the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) headquarters at Minto Road over “regular eviction” of vendors, among other issues.

Led by the National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI), the protesters demanded that the civic body constitute its new Town Vending Committee (TVC), which designates zones for vendors to conduct business, at the earliest.

They also demanded that vendors should not be harassed and the pending vendor surveys should be completed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

NASVI president Arbind Singh said that MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti assured the protesters of fulfilling their demands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US