Eviction notices issued to Hindu refugees from Pakistan: AAP, Congress attack Centre

March 08, 2024 12:50 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress on Thursday took on the Central government-run agencies for issuing orders to evict Hindu refugees from Pakistan from their houses near Gurdwara Majnu Ka Tila in north Delhi.

While senior AAP leader and Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj urged the Lieutenant-Governor to roll back the “anti-poor” actions, Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely termed the orders to evict the refugee families from their homes as “inhuman and illegal”. The BJP accused both parties of playing “dirty politics”.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had issued notices to the families living on the Yamuna floodplains to clear the area for a two-day anti-encroachment drive starting on Thursday. An official said the demolition drive, which was to be carried out on the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), was delayed due to the unavailability of police personnel.

“The DDA has issued notices to Pakistani Hindu refugees residing in Majnu Ka Tila since 2011 to pack their belongings and go to a night shelter in Dwarka as their houses will be bulldozed soon,” Mr. Bharadwaj said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that settlements across the city have cleared over the past few months on the orders of the DDA, Land and Development Office, and Archaeological Survey of India. “The agencies, under directions from the Prime Minister’s Office, are driving the poor to the streets in an attempt to make Delhi free of jhuggis,” he said.

“How are people expected to leave the place where they have been staying and relocate far away, that too to a night shelter which is not meant for families,” the Minister added.

Mr. Lovely lashed out at the BJP-led Centre, saying the eviction notices were illegal. “Parliament recently passed a law prohibiting demolitions of jhuggi jhopri clusters till 2026. The BJP is playing petty politics at the cost of the poor,” the Congress leader said.

In response, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said, “The NGT had ordered the removal of encroachment in the area long ago, but the DDA delayed it for as long as they could on compassionate grounds.”

“We have made efforts to ensure that these demolitions do not happen without those affected getting alternative accommodations,” he added.

In November 2019, the NGT, while hearing a matter regarding the encroachment on the Yamuna floodplains, had directed the DDA and the Delhi government to clear the settlements.

Subsequently, the NGT, through an order on January 29 this year, imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on the DDA and directed it to submit an action taken report on the matter within four weeks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.