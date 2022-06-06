Evict occupants from Kalkaji Mandir dharamshalas, Delhi HC tells police

‘Dharamshalas in mandirs meant for occupation by devotees who visit the temple’

The dharamshalas in mandirs are meant for occupation by the devotees, the Delhi High Court observed while ordering pujaris, residing in dharamshalas on the Kalkaji Mandir premises, to vacate by June 6. The temple is undergoing redevelopment work.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh, in an order passed on June 1, directed the Station House Officer of the Kalkaji police station to take steps, in consultation with an administrator, to evict the occupants of the dharamshalas, who were using it as residences.

Redevelopment work

On September 27, last year, the High Court had initiated steps towards redevelopment of the temple and the complex to provide better civic amenities to lakhs of pilgrims and devotees. The redevelopment was necessitated in view of the deplorable conditions at Kalkaji Mandir, both in respect of cleanliness, lack of amenities, and rampant commercialisation.

Waiting rooms for devotees and proper arrangements of food and water have been kept in mind while discussing the redevelopment work.

During the hearing on June 1, the counsel, representing 17 pujaris, had submitted that they are not willing to vacate the dharamshalas, as they claim ownership rights in the dharamshalas. The counsel argued that the pujaris are residing in the premises with their families and are not using it for any commercial purposes.

“This conduct of the pujaris and other dharamshala occupants is exactly what the court wishes to curb,” the High Court said adding, “the dharamshalas in mandirs are meant for occupation by the devotees who visit the temple, while providing for some accommodation for pujaris”.

Cannot claim right

Justice Singh said the redevelopment of Kalkaji Mandir can commence only if all occupants vacate the premises which are in their occupation. It said that the occupants of the dharamshalas and pujaris cannot claim a vested right to remain on the premises, especially when the same is being misused by them.

“The pujaris and the occupants of dharamshalas have come into occupancy of the said premises, with a view to render services to the deity. Thus, claiming of such private individual rights on the said land is not permissible,” Justice Singh said.

Additionally, the High Court said the recognition of the pujaris for any portions of the land within the temple premises would lead to “complete chaos” if each pujari and dharamshala occupant is recognised as an individual owner of any parcel of land. The redevelopment of the temple would come to a standstill, it said.

The SHO of P.S. Kalkaji told the court that all the jhuggi dwellers have been evicted from the Kalkaji Mandir premises.