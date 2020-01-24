Everyone has a right to protest: Chief Minister

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, while talking to a TV news channel referring to protests in Shaheen Bagh, said that everyone has the right to protest, but if it is creating any inconvenience, then it is not right.

“Everyone has the right to protest peacefully on any issue, under Article 19 of the Constitution, but it should not create any problem to others,” he said.

Speaking about the protests in Shaheen Bagh, Mr. Kejriwal said, “I have not gone there, so I do not know the details... My going there will not end the NRC and the CAA. Only the Centre can put an end to it,” the Chief Minister said.

‘Irrelevant’

He added that the CAA and the NRC were not going to “take the country forward” and termed it as “irrelevant”. Mr. Kejriwal said that instead of the NRC and the CAA, the central government should focus on the economy of the country.

He further said that the BJP did not have the courage to talk about unemployment in India. “The decision regarding the amended Citizenship Act and the NRC has been taken only to divide the people of the country. But the citizens of India will not let this happen.”