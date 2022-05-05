May 05, 2022 17:07 IST

Mahendra Kumar’s auto is no regular auto. It has a mini garden on its roof aimed at keeping passengers cool during the searing summer season. Mahendra Kumar is an auto driver currently working in New Delhi. He says he got the idea to grow plants on his auto rooftop in 2020.

From then to now, he has grown over 20 varieties of shrubs, crops and flowers including lettuce, tomatoes and millets. Kumar says the thick patch of green keeps the vehicle cool even when temperatures touch 45 degrees Celsius.