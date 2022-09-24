Event for IAS aspirants held in city

Former IPS officer Amod Kanth speaking at the event. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

An inter-college meet was organised by The Hindu in association with GS Score, an Institute for Civil Services, in Delhi on Friday. Former IPS, DGP and one of India’s leading social activists Amod Kanth and IRS, Deputy Commissioner (Income Tax) Jyoti Meena, shared their vast experience with the aspirants.

Mr. Kanth stressed the importance of reading newspapers during his interaction with the students, especially The Hindu. He also spoke about his role as a member of NITI Aayog. Ms. Meena, a serving IRS officer of 2014 batch, spoke about the planning and preparation required for the civil services examination. She also spoke comprehensively about the dos and don’ts of exam preparation and took questions from students at the end of her talk.

The programme, which ended with a quiz, saw participation from various students’ societies of DU colleges.