Even IITs don’t get the response that our Schools of Specialised Excellence are getting, says Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

February 03, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - NEW DELHI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the Delhi government’s Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) had received 96,0000 applications, which, he said, was proof that its schools have become capable of providing a better education than private schools in the city.

Mr. Kejriwal spoke after inaugurating a new SoSE in Janakpuri’s DESU Colony. The SoSE are the Delhi government’s flagship schools providing education in five specialised domains — Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), performing and visual arts, humanities, high-end 21st-century skills and armed forces preparatory schools. The schools are affiliated with the newly formed Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE), which has tied up with the International Baccalaureate Board.

Currently, the city has 31 SoSE. The Delhi government is looking to have 44 SoSE operating out of 36 buildings, with nearly 10,000 students, by the end of the year.

The Schools of Specialised Excellence are being set up to cultivate our children’s talent in engineering, medicine, IT, and artificial intelligence. Today, the Delhi government’s schools are setting a benchmark in the country. For 4,400 seats in our Schools of Excellence, 96,000 applications have been received. Even IIT and medical courses don’t get a response.

The new school will focus on various subjects, including Engineering, Medicine, Humanities and Artificial Intelligence. Students who have completed Class 8 will be eligible to apply to this school.

The CM also said, “There was a point in the country when people used to think that the State government can’t run government schools and that private schools should buy them over. But we have managed to turn the tide and show to the residents of Delhi that a government school can be better than a private school.”