Evacuation of people from low-lying areas around Yamuna once river touches 206-metre mark: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

July 10, 2023 02:38 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 10 announced that evacuation of people from low-lying areas around Yamuna will start once the river touches the 206-metre mark, while assuring the people that experts have said the flood situation might not arise in the national capital.

After holding a meeting over the torrential rains and the rising Yamuna water levels, Mr. Kejriwal addressed a press conference, stating that the government was closely monitoring the situation and was fully prepared to tackle it.

"The unprecedented rain caused problems to people and Delhi's system was not able to withstand it. Every year after rainfall, some vulnerable areas are waterlogged and the water is drained out in a couple of hours. But the 153 mm of rainfall was unprecedented and an event which happened in nearly 40 years," he said.

The Yamuna on July 10 inched closer to the warning mark in Delhi as Haryana released more water into the river from the Hathnikund barrage amid persistent rains in the upper catchment areas.

According to a flood bulletin, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge increased from 203.18 metres at 1 p.m. on Sunday to 203.58 metres at 10 a.m. on Monday. The warning level is 204.5 metres.

The water level is anticipated to rise to 205.5 metres between 10 a.m. and 12 noon on Tuesday, crossing the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

The Chief Minister said they were in touch with the Central Water Commission and asserted that weather predictions indicate that even though there will be more rains, they would not be quite heavy.

"Due to rains, there might have been some potholes that could have formed on roads. They will be filled with stones to avert any untoward incident. We have also ordered an inquiry into incidents of road cave-in. The area under New Delhi Municipal Council, which is a VVIP area, witnessed waterlogging. We have asked them (NDMC) to resolve the issues," he said.