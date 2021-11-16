EU envoy hails Delhi’s fight against COVID-19, pollution

New Delhi

16 November 2021 01:00 IST

European Union Ambassador to India, Ugo Astuto, met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here on Monday. The Ambassador took note of Delhi’s fight against COVID-19 and its efforts to reduce pollution.

Mr. Kejriwal said that the Government had done “solid work” in curbing the spread of COVID-19. He said that serosurveys suggest Delhi is largely safe if people take precautions and there is no new virus strain.

He also informed the Ambassador that 50% of Delhi’s eligible population is fully vaccinated and about 90% has taken at least one jab, and that the Government is working rapidly to vaccinate everyone.

The CM said that he is personally monitoring the trends of COVID-19 and keeping an eye out for any situation where the graphs may seem to increase. He spoke about how the Delhi Government has made great progress in reducing the State’s internal sources of pollution.

He said that Delhi is one of the few cities where tree cover is rising despite the expansion of development. The Ambassador said that he understood the difficulties Delhi is facing and that Europe is seeing similar challenges in fighting pollution.