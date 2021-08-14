Equivalence granted to DBSE’s exams, certificates with recognised boards

New Delhi

14 August 2021 00:56 IST

Sisodia says DBSE all set to transform learning assessment

The Delhi government on Friday said the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) has been granted approval by the Council of Boards of School Education (COBSE) and the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), enabling the assessment conducted by the board to be valid for admission in higher education institutions.

“Apex bodies have granted equivalence to DBSE’s examinations and certificates with other recognised boards. With this, DBSE is all set to affiliate schools, conduct examinations and grant certificates, which shall be treated as equivalent to the corresponding certificates issued by other recognised boards in India. This will enable the students from DBSE-affiliated schools to take admission in other boards and apply to universities,” the government said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said: “Collaboration with International Baccalaureate opens world-class opportunities for our children. With COBSE and AIU approvals, the DBSE is all set to transform learning assessment.”

Advertising

Advertising

Universal recognition

He added that with these approvals in place, students passing out of DBSE schools will have universal recognition and acceptance same as the certificates issued by the CBSE and other recognised boards. The marksheets and certificates issued by DBSE will be accepted by all the recognised boards and Indian universities.

“On the grant of COBSE membership to DBSE, Secondary and Higher Secondary Examinations conducted and certificates issued by it would have equivalence to the corresponding certificates of other member-boards of COBSE,” read letter issued by COBSE, which is responsible for verifying genuineness/recognition of school education boards in India.