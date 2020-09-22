EPCA raises red flag over Jhilmil industrial area, Anand Vihar ISBT

SC-appointed panel exposes shortcomings of city depts.

The Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority in its review of air pollution hotspots in the city has pointed out shortcomings by multiple departments, including the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

It, however, also said that work had been done in several areas.

Fire hazard

The report said that despite five people dying in a fire in a rubber factory in Jhilmil industrial area, the situation still remained unsafe.

“Industries are vertically placed up to three floors with hanging wires. This is an unsafe environment with potential of fire breaks. Safety is compromised,” the review report said.

“BSES Yamuna Power Ltd has been directed to submit an action-taken report. The matter was also discussed with BSES officials and it was observed that substantial action is yet to be taken by them,” the report noted.

The other problems pointed out by the EPCA include, waste burning, industries not providing information, violations in Tikri Kalan PVC market and dumping of construction and demolition waste in the open.

Traffic congestion

The report said that Anand Vihar ISBT is surrounded by metro station, bus station, railway station and it also shares the border with Uttar Pradesh. Due to this, there is traffic congestion which leads to air pollution.

“Traffic [Department] informed the EPCA that they have drawn up short-term and long-term action plan. The EPCA chairman requested the traffic police to explore how the road can be declared a no-parking zone,” the report said.

With regard to Jhilmil area, the report directed that boards be put up at all vacant plots to show ownership and who is responsible if waste is found there. It asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to write to the DSIIDC and the EDMC to identify such lands ensure compliance by the next date of review.

The EPCA report further said that Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar is one of the major transport hub and caters to about 10,000-12,000 trucks everyday, but the facility is working without proper infrastructure.

There is no proper road, parking area and movement of vehicle emits clouds of dust, it said.

On construction and demolition waste being dumped in Dwarka, the EPCA said that the DPCC will take up the matter with SDMC, DDA and Flood and Irrigation Department.

“The DPCC will work with these agencies to come up with a long-term plan for protection of land so that waste is not dumped,” the report said.