EOW raids premises of RTO official in MP; finds ₹16 lakh cash, other assets

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) raided three premises of a Regional Transport Office (RTO) official and his wife in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur and found ₹16 lakh cash and other assets allegedly amassed illegally by them, officials said on Thursday.

It was also found that the couple had assets “650 times higher” than their known sources of income, EOW Superintendent of Police Devendra Singh Rajput said.

The raids started late Wednesday night after a complaint that the RTO official Santosh Paul and his wife Lekha Paul, who worked as a clerk in the RTO office, had wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income.