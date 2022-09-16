EOW files case against directors of real-estate firm for not providing 26 flats to Delhi-based investor

Complainant had invested ₹7.4 crore in the company’s housing scheme in 2011

Staff Reporter New Delhi
September 16, 2022 01:12 IST

The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police has filed a case against the directors of a real estate company for not handing over 26 flats to a Delhi-based investor who had invested ₹7.4 crore in the company’s housing scheme in 2011.

The complaint was filed by Umesh Bajaj, who claimed that after investing in a Kanpur property, the accused and company directors Amit and Sumit Khaneja, along with another accused S.K. Arora, allegedly asked him to cancel that investment and adjust the amount by investing in 26 flats in another real-estate project in Amritsar. Following which, in 2011, Mr. Bajaj invested ₹7.4 crore in the housing project.

Mr. Bajaj alleged that when the flats were handed over to him in 2016, he found that the flooring, fittings and woodwork of the flat were incomplete, despite the directors assuring him that the work would be completed in a year.

The complainant was allegedly told that he would be compensated by the directors by covering 50% of the stamp duty at the time of execution of the sale deed.

The complainant further alleged that the directors gave him a cheque of ₹4 crore that he could encash to complete the project if the work remained incomplete by February 2020. But the cheque reportedly bounced. The complaint further read that this case is currently ongoing before a Metropolitan Magistrate court in Patiala House court.

