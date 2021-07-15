EOW arrests two for running ponzi scheme

NEW DELHI

15 July 2021 00:11 IST

Accused made clients invest in the guise of app-based taxi

Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police arrested two persons for allegedly cheating investors by promising them a daily profit on their one-time investment, said a senior police officer on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Mukesh Bizender Lal Sharma and Jay Prakash.

Police said they received numerous complaints against one Mukesh Sharma alias Raj, who posed as a representative of Road Runner Cab and induced them to invest ₹76,000 in the scheme of their company. The alleged stated that in this scheme, an app-based taxi service company purchased a taxi in the name of the complainants, all expenses regarding maintenance have to be borne by the taxi company. The company will retain the profit too. Against the investment by complainants, ₹510 per day will be deposited in their account.

Stopped after months

“The mentioned amount was deposited in the account of the complainants for few months but thereafter, it was stopped. Further, they also paid ₹11,400 per person to return their money on the instruction of the alleged,” said a police officer.

It was revealed that the alleged directors collected a huge amount from the public at large without having any mandatory permissions or authorisations from any authority. Moreover, the alleged person has disappeared with all the money collected against the scheme, said the officer. The EOW registered an FIR and an investigation was taken up.

Lengthy probe

During investigation, the victims were examined at length and documents were also collected. The investigation has further revealed that the accused Sharma and his associate Jay Prakash were the main persons, who ran the ponzi scheme and they are beneficiaries of the cheated amount. Sharma was summoned several times but he never joined the investigation and also frequently changed his residential address and was absconding.

“Both accused persons were directors as well as authorised signatories of the alleged company namely GIG (GO India Grow) Cabs India Pvt. Ltd. which is a registered company. Mukesh was arrested from Mumbai and Jay Prakash from Ghaziabad,” said the officer.