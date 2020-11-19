EOW arrests man for obtaining home loans worth ₹6.70 crore with forged papers

NEW DELHI

19 November 2020 00:43 IST

Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing has arrested a man for allegedly taking three loans worth ₹6.70 crore by forging the documents of a house where he was living on rent in east Delhi, officers said on Wednesday.

Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) O.P. Mishra said that the accused has been identified as Sachin Sharma, who was arrested on Tuesday.

Police said that the matter came to light after the owner of the property approached police and alleged that in 2014, she had given her property at Surajmal Vihar to Rahul Sharma, Sachin Sharma and Mange Ram Sharma on rent and on its expiry in 2016, both Rahul and Sachin Sharma entered into a lease deed with her and continued to reside as tenants at her property.

In July 2016, the complainant’s husband received a call from officials of a finance firm informing them that Rahul Sharma had taken a loan worth ₹2.25 crore against the security of her property and that he is untraceable.

“She also discovered that besides the mentioned loan, Rahul, Sachin and Mange Ram Sharma in connivance with others had also obtained a loan of ₹2.19 crore and ₹2.25 crore from a bank and from another finance company respectively against the same property in March-April 2015,” he said.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered and during investigation, it surfaced that the accused Sachin in conspiracy with his father Mange Ram Sharma and other accused persons had prepared three parallel forged chain of title documents of the said property at Surajmal Vihar, the officer said.

Police said that the accused also prepared fake death certificate in the name of one Rita Babbar to take one of the home loans.

During investigation, the analysis of bank accounts of Mange Ram Sharma revealed that the accused Sachin was operating his accounts. Mange Ram Sharma died in 2015. Sachin had withdrawn the loan money from the bank accounts of deceased, police said.