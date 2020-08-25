EOW arrests CMD and Director of investment firm in cheating case

The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested CMD and Director of Amrapali Aadya Trading and Investment Private Limited (AATIPL) in a cheating and embezzlement case.
The accused had cheated 124 people of approximately ₹100 crore.
Joint CP (EOW), O P Mishra, said that the accused have been identified as Sanjeev Kumar Sinha and Narayan Thakur. A cheating case was registered against them in 2017.
Mr. Mishra said that EOW received a joint complaint from Pawan Kumar Chaudhary and 30 others against Sanjeev Kumar Sinha, CMD (AATIPL) and others. The complainants alleged that without the knowledge and permission of its clients, AATIPL had transferred shares of its clients to its pool accounts, pledged shares of its clients for availing funds, sold its client’s shares through its employees’ accounts and made payment to none of the clients.
During investigation, more complainants came forward and submitted written complaints with similar allegations against AATIPL. A total of 124 complainants against the accused have been received till date and the amount cheated comes to ₹100 crore (approximately). Complaints from NSE and SEBI have also been received.
“The accused hatched a well-planned conspiracy and assured them [investors] to pay lucrative incentives,” said Mr Mishra.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath